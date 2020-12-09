Brigid P. Gaine

Brigid P. “Pat” (Egan) Gaine of Holbrook passed away on Nov. 26, 2020, at South Shore Hospital.
Born on March 7, 1933, in County Offaly, Ireland, she immigrated to the United States in 1956 and lived for a short time in Dorchester before moving to Hyde Park, where she raised her family before moving to Holbrook in 1992.
She worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 10 years as a clerk in the Medical Records Division before retiring in 1985.
She was the daughter of the late Timothy and Molly Egan; beloved wife of the late James J. Gaine; and mother of the late John Gaine and his wife JoAnn Gaine of Braintree. She is survived by sons Timothy Gaine of Holbrook, James Gaine of Halifax, and Michael and wife Judy Gaine of Weymouth.
She was a loving sibling to the late Maura Murray, Cathleen Ridge, Roger Egan, and Timothy Egan; loving mother-in-law to Jackie Gaine of Hanson and Lisa Gaine of Weymouth; cherished Nana to Derek Gaine, Bryan Gaine, Trisha Gaine, Tayla Mahoney, Ashley Gaine, James Gaine, and Bryttany Gaine; and Great Nana to Mckalah, Dylan, Rylee, Keegan, Cora, Evelyn, Olivia, and Bobby.
Brigid was a dedicated mother first and foremost who treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Brigid especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and an infectious laugh and always lit up a room.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church in Milton. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
