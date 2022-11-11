Camelia Galos-Dolan passed away on Oct. 26, 2022 at the age of 50.
She was diagnosed with terminal cancer eight days before her death. Her immediate family was present to say their final goodbyes.
She is survived by her loving family: husband Paul F. Dolan Jr. and son Kyle, of Rome, Italy, her parents Teofil and Marcela Galos of Cluj, Romania, her mother-in-law Lynne Dolan and her late husband Paul F. Dolan of Milton.
Born in Bucharest, Romania in 1972, she graduated, with high honors, from the Politehnica University of Bucharest with a degree in Environmental Construction Engineering in 1995. After practice in that field, Camelia applied for and was accepted at Dartmouth College as a graduate student in science on a full scholarship. Post graduation, again with high honors, with an M.Sc. in 2000, her experience in the business world led her to pursue her M.B.A. at Georgetown University where she graduated with high honors in 2007.
Camelia was recruited by Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, CT for the Leadership Development Program. She excelled in navigating the engineering desires and business cases. Her last position was Associate Director. Camelia and Paul met shortly after she joined Pratt & Whitney. They were married the following year. After years of travel, Camelia, Paul and their son relocated to Rome, Italy in 2022.
In the Orthodox tradition, a private funeral service was held in Rome on Oct. 29, 2022.
In memoriam, the family requests only to have a candle lit for Camelia on Dec. 3, to celebrate her life’s journey and to donate to your favorite charity if you wish.
To send a condolence message to Camelia’s family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
