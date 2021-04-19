Carol A. Durfer

Carol A. (Sullivan) Durfer, 78, beloved wife for 58 years of Edwin R. Durfer Sr. of Milton, passed away on April 10, 2021, at Hancock Park in Quincy.
Born in Boston, Carol was raised in Milton, graduated from Milton High School in 1959, and attended the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. She worked in the Milton Hospital Laboratory for 34 years before retiring.
Carol was past president of the Milton Junior Woman’s Club and wintered in Fort Myers, where she enjoyed shopping, socializing, and playing golf. She loved adventure and traveling. She fiercely loved her family and close friends.
Mother of Edwin R. Durfer Jr. and his wife Maureen of Milton, Karen E. DeFrancesco and her husband Frank of Quincy, and the late James E. Durfer, she was the mother-in-law of Anita Durfer of Northampton and grandmother of Lauren, James, McKenzie, and Madison Durfer.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on April 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Hills Church in Milton with private burial at Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol’s memory to The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter or BID Milton–Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (convio.net). .
For a complete guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
