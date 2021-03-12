Carol Jacobusse Hahnfeld of Milton passed away on March 2, 2021. The cause was non-COVID pneumonia.
Carol grew up in Holland, Michigan, and attended the University of Michigan and Hope College, where she met her husband of 52 years, John Hahnfeld.
Following her graduation from Hope College in June of 1968, she and John married and moved briefly to State College Pennsylvania, where John attended graduate school, and Carol worked in an entomology lab at Pennsylvania State University.
In 1970, the Hahnfelds moved to Quincy, Carol taking a job in a cancer research lab at MIT and John taking a teaching position at Curry College. They moved to Milton in 1972, living first on the campus of Curry College before buying a house on Blue Hill Terrace in 1976.
In 1980 Carol left her job at MIT in order to devote herself full-time to raising and home schooling their daughter, Rachel. After her daughter moved to North Carolina in 2000, Carol became active as treasurer and then manager of the Milton Community Food Pantry, manager and co-manager of the Milton Farmers Market, and co-manager of the Milton Public Library used bookstore.
Carol believed strongly in giving back to the community that had offered so many benefits to her family over the years. While she was somewhat shy and not always comfortable in formal meeting settings, she worked hard to help make the various enterprises in which she participated successful and useful to the population of her town.
Carol leaves behind her husband John of Milton and her daughter Rachel of Newport, North Carolina, as well as her grandchildren, Landon Preswood and Aislynn Dona Rose Hahnfeld, both of Newport, N.C.; and her brothers David Jacobusse of Riverdale, Georgia, Lloyd Jacobusse of Walnut Creek, California, and Steven Jacobusse of Bangkok, Thailand.
Donations in Carol’s memory would be appreciated and may be made to the Milton Library Foundation, P. O. Box 314, Milton, MA 02186 (http://foundation.miltonlibrary.org) or the Women’s Lunch Place. P. O. Box 170900, Boston, MA 02117 (https://womenslunchplace.org/donate).
To leave the Hahnfeld family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.