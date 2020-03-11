Carol V. (Dineen) Varnum of Milton died Feb. 16, 2020.
The beloved wife of Kenneth M. Varnum of Milton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Bernadette (Farnsworth) Dineen and the devoted mother of Judith E. Wall of Attleboro, Kenneth M. and his wife Vicky of Stoughton, Michelle M. Parks of Canton, Michigan, and Jennifer L. Scott and her husband Robert of Plymouth.
The dear sister of Joseph T. Dineen of Walpole and the late Charles, Marie, Edward, James, and Bernadette Dineen, she is also survived by 12 devoted grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
Carol was a devoted wife to her husband of 55 years and a loving mother to her children. She put her family first in all she did, treasuring her time with them as she gathered them together for birthday celebrations, holidays, and monthly dinners.
Carol’s oldest granddaughter Jessica said, "She was the glue that held this family together and an absolute angel of a woman.”
She was a woman of strong faith and active in St. Agatha’s Parish for 45 years, where she taught CCD, served as a Eucharistic minister, and served as the co-coordinator of the Decorating Committee.
Carol loved being outdoors enjoying her garden, and taking walks. Her other hobbies included crafting, flower arranging, decorating, and baking.
After retiring from State Street Bank as an executive secretary, Carol enjoyed traveling with her husband, shopping, and spending more time with her family. She put her all into everything she did and was a strong, loving, kind, generous, and fun woman.
Her husband Ken said, “She is the strongest woman I know.” She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church. Interment was private.
Donations can be made in her memory to American Lung Association, 1661 Worcester Road #301, Framingham, Massachusetts 01701.
