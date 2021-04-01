Carole A. Schiffmann

Carole A. (Hannon) Schiffmann, of Hingham, formerly of Milton, MA passed away peacefully from complications due to Alzheimer’s at the age of 83.
Carole was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. John Ronald Schiffmann and devoted daughter, Heather A. Schiffmann. Loving mother of Roseann Regan of Hingham, MA, John R. Schiffmann, Jr. of Brockton, MA, Christa M. Lyons of Manhattan Beach, CA, William H. Schiffmann of Sandwich, MA and Noel A. Schiffmann of Barnstable, MA. She was the cherished “Nanie” of Makena, Christa, Alexandra, William, Monica and Ella.
Carole is survived by her sister, Marie T. (Hannon) McNulty of Falmouth, MA, and Ann “Nancy” M. (Hannon) Provost of Hull, MA, and many relatives, nieces and nephews.
Carole was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary of the Hills Church in Milton, a member of their Guild and a Eucharistic minister. She was a faith formation teacher (CCD) at St. Mary’s School. Carole was a member of the Simon of Cyrene Society of South Boston. She spent many Saturday’s caring for the disabled as well as preparing many Thanksgiving dinners to deliver to those in need. Carole was happiest when surrounded by her children and their friends. She was a kind, generous and compassionate woman, a wonderful mother, grandmother and a dear friend to many.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church, 29 St. Mary’s Rd., Milton, MA on Tuesday, March 30 at 11:30 am. Services will conclude with the interment at Milton Cemetery. In loving memory of Carole, please consider making a donation to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all attendees will be required to social distance, follow mask requirements, and use proper hand sanitizing techniques as recommended by the CDC.
For additional information and online condolences, please visit DowningChapel.com.
