Carolyn D. Melendy

Carolyn D. (Mattaliano) Melendy, 86, of Milton passed away on April 19, 2020, at the John Scott Nursing Home in Braintree.
She was born and raised in Milton and graduated from Milton High School.
Carolyn worked for Whitney Brothers in South Boston, Milton Health Care in Milton, and as a cashier for Stop & Shop in Hyde Park.
Family was paramount in her life and she was extremely devoted to her husband, daughter, and granddaughters. Carolyn enjoyed bingo, bowling, and playing cards.
Beloved wife for 53 years to Charles A. Melendy Jr., she was mother of Kristen Melendy of Quincy; grandmother of Ryann and Devin Melendy, both of Quincy; sister of Gerard Mattaliano of Milton, Stephen Mattaliano of Milton, and the late Joseph Mattaliano and Barbara Murphy, both of Milton; sister-in-law to Carol La Vita of Milton and Robert and Julie Melendy of Beaumont, California; and beloved aunt to the Mattlianos, Murphys, Sugrues, Maglios, and La Vitas.
Private graveside services at Milton Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to St. Mary of the Hills Church, 29 St. Mary’s Road, Milton, MA 02186.
For guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
