Carolyn S. (Sullivan) Savage, of Milton, died at home, surrounded by family, on March 5, 2022.
Born in Boston and raised in Milton, she was a graduate of Jeanne d’Arc Academy in Milton and Manhattanville College, graduating with a B.A, degree in English.
Carolyn owned and operated Creative Images Limited, a public relations consulting firm from 1967 to 2004.
She was an active member of the Milton community as a past member of the Milton Hospital Board, past president of Milton Meals on Wheels, former Conservation Commission member, and past board member of Milton Residences for the Elderly. She was an avid golfer and walker.
Beloved wife of the late F. Henry Savage, she was the daughter of the late John E. Sullivan Jr. and Helene (Nelson) Sullivan; sister of John E. Sullivan III and his wife Kathleen of Stuart, FL; and aunt of Susan Sullivan of Portland, OR and John E. Sullivan IV of Greenville, SC.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Elizabeth Church in Milton. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
Donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to The Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, 300 Arnold Palmer Blvd., Norton, MA 02766 or www.give.ouimet.org.
To send a condolence message to Carolyn’s family, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
