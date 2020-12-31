Carrie Anne (Coleman) Dailey, a third generation and lifelong Miltonian, passed away on Christmas Eve 2020. She had celebrated her 93rd birthday with her family on Dec. 16.
The daughter of Benjamin and Ruth (Joyner) Coleman, the sister of Ruth and Benjamin, and the mother of Vernon C and Frederick B. Dailey, Carrie’s life was one of joy, independence, engagement, and accomplishments.
Carrie graduated from Milton High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at the Boston University School of Nursing. She was an RN at Boston City Hospital and a School Nurse in the Boston Public School system. Her colleagues, patients, and students valued her expertise, kindness, smile, and ability to provide exceptional care whether it be in a clinical setting or comforting a student in the Nurse’s Office.
Carrie grew up in a musical family and treasured the times spent, with her family, singing, playing the piano, and participating in the St. Mark’s Congregational Church Handbell Choir, founded by her beloved sister, Ruth. To the end of her life, Carrie treasured her sing-a-longs, and whether it was sharing Frank Sinatra tunes with Vernon or Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings with Fred, she was always surrounded by music.
Carrie enjoyed traveling to such destinations as Europe, the Caribbean, Cape Cod, and the Berkshires and loved visiting her beloved brother Bennie at his home in Bourne.
Her proudest accomplishments and the loves of her life are her two sons, Fred and Vernon (Charlene). She treasured time spent with her niece Linda; sisters-in-law, Olga and Connie; and special people and pets in her life, Little Carrie, Hyacinth, Oliver, Amelia; beloved cat (s), StitterStat and grand dog, Roger; and her many friends, coworkers, caregivers, and people who stopped by while she sat on her porch, just to say hello.
Renowned for her hospitality and hosting skills, Carrie’s was the place to go for celebrations for family and friends and her lemon meringue pie was always the top fundraiser at the St. Mark’s Bake Sale. The pie was legendary and her recipe remains a family secret.
Services were held earlier this week. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carrie’s honor to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118 (www.GBFB.org).
