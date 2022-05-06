Cassidy L. Murray

Cassidy Lynn “Cass” Murray, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in a boating accident in Aruba. She was 13.
Born June 30, 2008 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of Dave Murray and Linda Navin-Murray and the younger sister of Adam Murray. She lived in Milton, MA where she attended Glover Elementary School and Pierce Middle School and later transferred to Buckingham Browne & Nichols in Cambridge where she absolutely thrived -- continuing to excel academically and finding new passions and friendships that brought her great joy and an immediate sense of accomplishment. It was there that she discovered a love of ceramics – after completing the course; she continued the craft in an after school club.
Cassidy excelled in gymnastics for most of her young life. She competed locally and nationally as part of the Metro South Gymnastics Academy where she found not only new friends and teammates but also a group of young girls that brought out the best of Cassidy’s competitive spirit -- a combination of her fierce work ethic and her camaraderie and encouragement in supporting her fellow gymnasts. Although she made the difficult decision recently to retire her leotard, she fearlessly declared ice hockey as her next challenge! After outfitting herself with her brother’s equipment, she set out, characteristically determined as ever to learn the game.
Always compelled to be moving and outdoors, Cassidy played softball in the spring and spent most of her summer days on her trampoline, backyard tree swing or on the beaches of the North Shore of Boston or in her parents’ native Ireland where she loved to visit all her family, including her 38 first cousins. There was no better place to be than inside her Nana’s living room surrounded by her favorite people. Her Nana would often say that Cassidy was forever “gallivanting” around with cousins in search of the next sleepover or gathering to continue the fun.
Cass was a master of TikToks – the best of which co-starred her dad! She was eminently skilled in Taylor Swift lyrics and fashion trends and shopping; the latter of which was facilitated quite often by her mom and their late night shopping trips.
Undeniably, her greatest life skill was cultivating lasting friendships. Her genuine kindness, endearing personality, and infectious smile made Cass a friend to many for which she was incredibly grateful.
Cassidy’s greatest friend in life however was there from the day she was born. She and Adam had a friendship unlike any other. Their relationship was extraordinary; notable in the sense that most siblings of this generation, especially two teenagers might have more disagreements than time spent together talking and laughing and sharing in each other’s lives. Cass was his greatest cheerleader, his true and forever friend.
Her inner joy radiated noticeably more in the last months of her life. She was in her happy place with her beloved Labradoodle, “Tayto” by her side.
“Let your smile change the world but don’t let the world change your smile!”
Cassidy is survived by her parents Dave and Linda; her brother Adam and her grandparents, Mary Navin and Noel and Maureen Murray. She was predeceased by her grandfather Ned Navin, her uncle Tom Navin and her cousin Leigh Weldon.
A Celebration of Life Mass for Cassidy was held in St. Brendan Church, 589 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester, on April 23. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave. were April 22.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cassidy’s honor to Saint Jude’s Research Hospital for Children.
For further information or to leave the Murray family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
