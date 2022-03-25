Catherine “Nan” Fouhy, a longtime resident of Milton, died of pancreatic cancer on March 4, 2022, shortly after her 91st birthday.
Catherine was born in Boston on Feb. 25, 1931 to Joseph and Mary (Herlihy) Fouhy. She graduated from Milton High School in 1949, studied education at Tufts University, and spent much of her career as a kindergarten teacher in Boston-area elementary schools. She retired in 2002.
Catherine lived on Central Avenue in Milton for 60 years and was an active member of St. Mary of the Hills Roman Catholic Parish. She spent her later years as a resident of Royal Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Braintree.
Catherine was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Edward Fouhy. She leaves her niece, Beth Fouhy; her nephew, Mark Fouhy; her sister-in-law, Barbara Fouhy; her grand nephew, Jonathan Marty; her devoted friends, Greg Therrien and Suzanne Johnson; and many cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Mary of the Hills Church. Burial at Milton Cemetery was private.
To send the Fouhy family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
