Catherine McNeil

Catherine “Cathy” McNeil, born on June 19, 1950, passed away peacefully at her home in Milton on Sept. 9, 2020, after a difficult illness. She was surrounded by her three children and devoted husband.
Cathy, a lifelong resident of Milton, was a prolifically talented poetess, a proud grandmother, an avid traveler, and a dedicated nurse. She will be deeply grieved and remembered for her brilliant wit, extraordinary acts of selflessness, and legacy of talent.
Cathy loved to entertain guests in her home and was considered a friend and even a second mom to many.
She was a first-in-class graduate of the Lemuel Shattuck nursing school and a fierce black belt in karate in her prime.
In her post-retirement years, Cathy, with her husband Mark, took many enjoyable cruises to Europe and beyond. She enjoyed teaching and participating in many community groups and activities and will be forever missed.
In addition to her husband Mark, Cathy is survived by their children, Suzanne, Michelle, and Brett Gallant; granddaughter Madison Grace; brother William; sisters Patricia and Marjorie; nephews Todd, Kirk, and Kevin; niece Jill; aunt Patsy Gilmore; and an extended family.
Cathy was preceded in death by parents Katherine and William McNeil and niece Jennie Stanton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cathy’s memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org.
