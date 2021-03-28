Cathie M. McMann

Cathie M. (Broderick) McMann, 78, of Milton, passed away on March 16, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born and raised in Shrewsbury, she graduated from Boston University and received her master’s degree in education from the University of Massachusetts Boston. She taught fourth grade in the Quincy Public Schools for many years before retiring.
Cathie was an active member of St. Agatha’s Church in Milton, a volunteer at Milton Hospital, former director of Milton Girls Youth Basketball, and a former member of the Milton School Committee.
Cathie was devoted to her family, community, and friends and was an avid Boston sports fan and a staunch supporter of youth sports.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. McMann II, she was the mother of Joseph T. McMann III of Westwood and Wayne A. McMann of North Easton; grandmother of Madeline, Whitney, and Rebecca McMann of Westwood; daughter of the late Thomas and Tosca Broderick; and sister of the late Thomas Broderick II.
Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
Donations may be made in her memory to St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186.
