Cecilia A. Sullivan

Cecilia A. (Kawalski) Sullivan of Wollaston, 88, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, after a period of failing health related to Alzheimer’s disease.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Sullivan, she was loving mother to Sheila M. Paolucci and her husband James of Milton and Moira Sweetland of Canton; cherished nana of Nina and Joseph Paolucci and Daniel and Grace Sweetland; and sister-in-law of Marion E. Rogantino of Quincy, John L. and Michele Sullivan of Jamaica Plain, Claire Sullivan of East Bridgewater, and the late Andrew Rogantino, Kevin Sullivan, and Thomas A. Sullivan. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cecelia retired from the United States Postal Service (Quincy Center and the South Postal Annex) and the Charlestown Navy Yard and was a devoted parishioner of St. Agatha Church for over 50 years. She spoke fondly and proudly about her childhood home in the North End of Boston.
Cecilia was a kind and thoughtful person, a friend to many, and a loving and supportive mother to her daughters. She adored her grandchildren.
Cecilia was a wonderful cook and baker, best known for her calzones, pizzelle cookies, and to the delight of her husband, Irish bread. She enjoyed trips to Newport, Rhode Island, and the casinos and loved to play Bingo. She and her husband traveled with friends and enjoyed their retirement together.
Due to current COVID19 directives, a private family graveside service will be held at Bourne National Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to ASP Teen Service Trips, St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186 or Youth Ministry/Kids Camp of St. Gerard Majella Church, 1864 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021.
For guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
