Charles B. Bosworth III “Charlie”, age 63, son of Charles “Chubby” Bosworth and Joan (Curley) Bosworth, of Milton passed away suddenly September 22 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
Born and raised in Milton he graduated from Milton High School. He was currently working for M. Susi & Sons in Hyde Park as a heavy equipment operator and previously worked at the Milton Dump, Boston Sand & Gravel, D.A. Bosworth Co., and the Milton DPW. He was also previously the owner and operator of the Milton Shell station & Ridgewood Trucking in Milton. Charlie enjoyed boating since his teens, watching his sons play youth sports as they grew, and later working with them on cars, pick ups, and ATVs.
Beloved husband of Linda J. (MacGillvray) Bosworth. Father of Charles B. Bosworth IV and Daniel J. Bosworth both of Milton. Brother of Marietta Tsinzo of Duxbury, Kathy Cook of Milton, Jan Bosworth-Dunphy, of Braintree, Beth Bosworth of California and Susan Bosworth of Holbrook.
Visiting hours are at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave, Milton on Friday from 4- 8 p.m. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth’s Church, Milton on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Milton Police Patrolman’s Charitable Fund, 40 Highland St. Milton, MA 02186 or to the Milton Fire Relief Assn, 515 Canton Ave, Milton, MA 02186. For guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.