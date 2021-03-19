Charles E. Carey Jr., 75, passed away peacefully at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
He was the son of the late Charles E. Carey Sr. and Marguerite O. Sullivan. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Patricia A. (Joyce) Carey of Milton, sons Charles E. Carey III and his wife Jennifer of Raynham, Timothy P. Carey and his wife Julie of Braintree, Michael P. Carey and his wife Lauren of Marshfield, and his sister Ellen McMann of Milton. He was a grandfather to Dylan, Marisa, Julia, Myles, Hannah, Emily and Paige.
Born and raised in South Boston, he and his wife Patty raised their family in Milton where they resided for 47 years. After his 32-year career with the MBTA, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends, but above all else, he made sure that each of his seven grandchildren always came first. He was a proud member of the Thursday Knights Racquetball League, past Grand Knight of the Milton Knights of Columbus, member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks, South Boston Yacht Club, President of the St. Agatha’s Couples Club, Former Boy Scout Leader, and highly involved with Milton Sports.
Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Friday March 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Saturday March 20 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Blue Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com
