Charles E. Jerrier Jr.

Charles E. “Charlie and CJ” Jerrier Jr, of Milton and Oakland Park, Florida, passed away on Nov. 6, 2022 at his childhood home surrounded by devoted family.
Born in Quincy and raised in Milton, he was a proud graduate of Archbishop Williams (1986) and Maine Maritime Academy (1990), a dedicated maritime engineer, and a member of MEBA (Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association).
His long career as a sailor in the Merchant Marine Service took Charlie around the world several times and further educated him in geopolitical, geoeconomic, and geosocial systems. He was never shy to voice his opinions of the world, making every conversation enlightening, insightful, passionate and entertaining. Charlie could navigate using the stars and his language was often filled with maritime idioms and descriptions.
Charlie was a member of the online “Belong” cancer support group. The warriors whom he met there described him as an inspiration. He was a positive influence upon them by encouraging them to continue the battle and to use all of their weapons to fight cancer. He himself fought cancer every step of the way, never giving up.
Charlie was the beloved son of Charles E. and Helen (Abizaid) Jerrier of Milton; and the loving brother of Marguerite (Margo) Rose Parino and her husband Raymond of Oxbow, ME; Michel Nicole Johnson and her husband Scott of Braintree; and Derek D. Jerrier of Milton.
He is also survived by his cherished nieces Katja (Johnson) Schmidt and her husband Matthew of Washington, D.C., and Anja Johnson of Boston. All of his wonderfully supportive relatives and friends will miss him dearly.
A celebration of Charlie’s life was held at Dolan Funeral Home in East Milton Square. Interment was at New Calvary Cemetery in Mattapan.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made toAmerican Merchant Marine Veterans at www.ammy.us, whose mission is to preserve Merchant Marine history and memorialize the mariners’ devotion to our country and the world in peace and war.
To send a condolence message to the Jerrier family, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
