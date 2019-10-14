Charlotte M. (Deveney) Collins, 82, of Raynham and Cummaquid, a beloved wife, mother and teacher died on September 29. After she graduated from Archbishop Cushing High School in South Boston in 1956, Charlotte graduated from Stonehill College where she was to meet her future husband Charles H. Collins. As a teacher, she won the love and respect of her 7th and 8th grade students at Stoughton Junior High School. She was the faculty adviser for the school’s newspaper, The Trumpeter. Using only a mimeograph machine and colored stencils, she was able to show her students how to bring color and life to its pages. Teaching was her passion which she continued to follow as she taught CCD classes at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church for more than 25 years.
Charlotte became re-acquainted with her husband Charlie in a chance encounter when each of their parents purchased neighboring summer homes on Cape Cod. After they were married in 1968, the couple lived briefly in Virginia and Maine. They moved to Milton to be closer to their families and lived there for over 36 years, where she shifted her focus to raising their two children. Charlotte’s fondest times were spent at Marshfield Cottage at Cape Cod Village in Cummaquid every summer since 1973.
Charlotte Collins is survived by her son Michael Collins, daughter-in-law Jen, grandson Cameron Collins, all of Raynham and her daughter Amy Collins of Maynard. She is also survived by her sister, Mrs. Walter F. White of Plymouth, her brothers Gerard Deveney of Cohasset, Edward I. Deveney of South Yarmouth and Paul J. Deveney of Washington and Miami. She was predeceased by her sister Julie Deveney of Gainesville, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brockton Visiting Nurses Association - Hospice Care, 500 Belmont St., Suite 200, Brockton, MA 02301-4985, https://www.brocktonvna.org/support-us Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October at the John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Road, Marstons Mills. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Pius Church, Station Ave., So. Yarmouth. Burial will follow at the Ancient Cemetery, Yarmouth Port.
