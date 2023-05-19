Claire C. Conlon

Claire C. (Murphy) Conlon, a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and retired teacher, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023, in Milton.
Born on March 30, 1937 in Boston, she was a cherished daughter of the late Michael and Veronica Murphy.
Claire was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence H. (Larry) Conlon and the devoted mother of Kathleen Conlon of Milton, Christine Conlon of Boston, Maureen Conlon of Milton, and Patrick Conlon and his wife Caroline Miller Conlon of Marina Bay. She was a loving sister to Marie Clausen Corcoran of Harwich and the late Veronica Murphy, Evelyn Lane, and Harry Murphy. Claire also leaves behind her much-loved nieces, nephews, relatives, caregivers, and friends.
Raised in Brighton, West Roxbury, and Hull, Claire graduated from Notre Dame Academy and Emmanuel College. She taught biology at the former St. Elizabeth’s Hospital School of Nursing, the Odwin Learning Center in Dorchester, and New England Baptist Hospital’s School of Nursing, from which she retired in 1998. She loved being in the classroom and her students adored her. Claire always believed that nurses are the heart and foundation of good health care.
A woman of strong Catholic faith, Claire was a member of St. Mary of the Hills Parish and, later, St. Elizabeth’s Parish. In years past, Claire was actively engaged at St. Mary of the Hills School, volunteering her time with the former St. Mary’s Ladies’ Guild and helping to organize fundraising plays and events for the school. Even in her final days, Claire took great comfort in her faith and prayed daily for loved ones.
Claire’s Irish eyes, beautiful smile, grace, and patience charmed us all. Music was her lifelong love. She enjoyed playing the violin, especially with her sisters Evie and Marie during Murphy family Christmas parties. Claire equally loved singing and listening to music, whether it be Broadway show tunes, classical pieces, Irish songs, or religious hymns, and while it has been many years since she won the 1949 Hull Gala Day Girls Singles Tennis Tournament, Claire loved tennis long after she stopped playing the game.
Claire touched the lives of everyone who knew her and entertained many friends and family in her home over the years. She cherished her friendships, especially her neighbors from St. Mary’s and Rustlewood Road.
After her husband Larry suffered his first stroke, Claire became his primary caregiver for more than two decades. She relied on her faith and family for strength during challenging times. Her positive outlook on life never wavered.
In her last few years, Claire courageously battled Alzheimer’s disease. Through it all, she retained her joyful personality, her love of music, and her faith. She showed all of us how to live a life of grace under pressure. Claire will be remembered for her loving, kind, and happy nature. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
As we celebrate Claire’s life, we remember a woman who was a wonderful example of love, charity, kindness, and strength in times of adversity. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and memories of her family and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home on 326 Granite Ave. in Milton on, May 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will take place at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Milton on May 19, at 10 a.m. A livestream of the Funeral Mass can be found at www.visitationmilton.org. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire’s memory to the Milton Council on Aging, 10 Walnut St., Milton, MA 02186 or to St. Elizabeth’s Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, MA 02186.
