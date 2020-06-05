Claire J. McSorley died peacefully on May 23, 2020, at the age of 86.
Daughter of the late Josephine (Barone) and Arthur Journay and loving sister to the late Arthur Junior, Claire was born in South Boston and a lifelong resident of Milton.
A graduate of Milton High School, Claire received her B.S. degree in education from Wheelock College and her master’s degree in education at Boston University.
She also completed studies in financial management at Harvard University and received her real estate broker’s license from The Lee Institute.
Claire had a passion for learning and teaching. She spent most of her life as an elementary school teacher as well as a reading specialist for public and private schools throughout the metropolitan Boston area.
Later in her career, she taught English as a Second Language, worked as a real estate broker, and studied and worked in business marketing.
She loved to spend her time helping others by volunteering for many organizations, including Milton Schools PTO, the Pine Street Inn, and Italian Circolo, and served as president of the Milton Arts Council.
She was an example of love, strength, and kindness. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy.
Claire was survived by her three loving daughters and their spouses, Susan Higgins and her husband Shawn, Martha Susi and her husband Joseph, and Deborah McSorley and former son-in-law Peter Kery; and 10 grandchildren, Tanya, Ashley and her life partner Alan, Sean Christopher and his wife Kylie, Jeremi, Cory Higgins; Lydia; Michael Susi; and Joshua, Lucas and Evan Kery; and two great-grandchildren, Arianna and Abigail.
Services were private with burial in Milton Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.