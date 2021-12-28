Claire M. O’Shea

Claire Mary (Currier) O’Shea, of Milton, passed peacefully surrounded by family on December 24, 2021 at the age of 93.
Claire was born on Aug. 27, 1928 in Lynn, MA and grew up in Exeter, New Hampshire. She was the youngest child of Jack “Pop” Currier and Helen Donovan Currier, and sadly her mother was taken from her at a young age. She attended the Robinson Female Seminary in Exeter, New Hampshire where she was class president for three years, played on several sports teams, and made lifelong friends. Claire graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1950 where she majored in languages and taught in schools in Massachusetts after graduation.
Claire married her husband Daniel F. O’Shea of Hyde Park in 1952 after meeting at Mosely on the Charles where they enjoyed dancing together. Dan established O’Shea’s Rustic Gardens in East Milton Square, and Claire would eventually run the business where she became a mainstay of the Milton community.
Together she and Dan raised five children and enjoyed spending time with friends and family in Milton and especially in Sebago Lake, Maine where she later retired. Claire had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed writing and receiving letters. She had a contagious zest for life and was a selfless mentor and role model to many. She loved having fun and was accepting of all, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Claire is predeceased by her husband Daniel, her son Sean O’Shea, and her older brother Paul Currier who died in service on the U.S.S. Thresher. She leaves her sister, Frances Zarnowski; her children: Brenda O’Shea (Rich), Brian O’Shea (Maureen), Sheila O’Shea, and Pat O’Shea (Ellen); grandchildren Russell Krause (Jess), Emily Davis (Jon), Devin Krause, Caroline O’Shea (Flor), Daniel O’Shea, and Grace O’Shea; great-grandchildren: Grady, Elias, Bella, Lachlan, Daytona, Hayley, Phoenix, and Lilliana; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She also leaves her companion, Burton Horne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, Thursday Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hour at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, are Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Interment is in Milton Cemetery.
To send the O’Shea family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.