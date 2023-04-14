Clara L. Martinelli

Clara (Giorgione) Martinelli of Milton died peacefully in her home, surrounded by family and loved ones, on March 25, 2023, a week and a half after celebrating her 98th birthday.
She was the beloved wife of the late John Martinelli and stepmother to Jack Martinelli and his wife Joanne of Holliston, Anne Maheras and her husband Jack of Milton, and Mary Ellen Martinelli of Revere; loving grandmother to Kristy (Martinelli) McGourthy and her husband Brendan of Norfolk, Jacqui (Martinelli) Souza and her husband Chris of North Attleboro, Lauren (Maheras) Davis and her husband Dustin of Rowayton, CT, Brian Martinelli and his wife Lisa of North Attleboro, and Bill Maheras and his wife Deanna of Milton; and proud great-grandmother to 15 great-grandchildren.
She also leaves behind her goddaughters, Sandra Maglieri of Rye, NH and Cathy Pike of Lexington, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Clara was predeceased by her parents Nicol and Carmela Giorgione; brothers Mario, Sylvio, and Jimmy Giorgione; and sisters Ada Giorgione and Edith Pucci.
Raised in East Boston, Clara attended Girls Latin High School before starting her career in cosmetics and apparel. A lover of fashion, she was an Avon representative for years, later working for Jordan Marsh and Milton’s, where she made many lifelong friends.
Moving to Milton after her marriage in 1964, Clara and John enjoyed travel, dancing and the music of Tony Bennett. As the family grew, she was fortunate enough to attend the weddings of her five grandchildren and spend time with her 15 great-grandchildren.
An excellent cook, Clara was known for her eggplant parmesan, pizzelle cookies, and blueberry cake. Out of the kitchen she could often be found doing crossword puzzles or reading People magazine.
Clara spent her later years living in Fuller Village, where she was known to attend monthly Supper Club and Pub Nights with her circle of friends, a glass of Dewars in hand. She also volunteered her time and talents at the annual bazaar.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Ann Dalton for her care for and friendship to Clara in her final years.
A funeral Mass will be held on April 14 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Hills Church, 29 St. Mary’s Road, Milton. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
Donations in Clara’s memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.