Cornelius Sheehan

Cornelius “Connie” Sheehan of Milton, originally of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband for 60 years of the late Patricia L. (Hines); father of Mary Rita Haines and her husband George of Quincy, Neil Sheehan and his wife Ana (Machado) of Milford, Beth and Frank Sheehan of Milton, and Katie O’Brien and her husband Bob of Milton; loving papa to nine grandchildren and great papa to four great grandchildren; and loving brother of the late Joan Delahoyde, Marguerite “Peggy” Ladas, and Anna Levergood.
Loved and survived by many nieces and nephews, he was a veteran of the U. S. Army.
A private funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church in Milton. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Friends of the Unborn-Quincy, P.O Box 692246, Quincy, MA 02269 or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. For a complete obituary guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.