Dan Devine, 77, of Milton, passed away on Aug. 4, 2023.
He was born on July 17, 1946, in Pittsburgh, PA, to James Francis Devine and Rose Saccone Devine.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Loftus Devine, and their daughter, Elisabeth Marie Devine. He is also survived by his sisters, Marilyn Sopelilite, Patty Schmidt and husband Richard, Elizabeth Devine and husband Scott, Janet Smith and husband Jim, Joan Devine and husband Mark, Mary Devine, and Susan Christy and husband Michael. He was preceded in death by his father, James Francis Devine, his mother, Rose Saccone Devine, and his brother, Mike Devine.
Dan's educational journey began at St. Ann's and St. Thomas More in Bethel Park, PA, followed by South Hills Catholic High School. He furthered his education at Georgetown University.
Dan's career was dedicated to improving living conditions in Africa. He started his journey in 1968 as a Peace Corps volunteer in Montpalago, Senegal. Throughout his long career, Dan worked alongside African friends and colleagues in Mali, Benin, Guinea, Tchad, Cameroon, Niger, Benin, and many other countries. He changed the lives of all who worked along side him over the many years.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at First Parish in Milton, located at 535 Canton Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Milton Animal Shelter in Dan's memory.
