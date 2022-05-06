David A. Swett, age 71, of Hartland Vermont, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by his family.
He is survived by Jennifer Keith Swett of Hartland, VT, the loving mother of his beloved sons Ian W. Swett (Katrina) of Cumberland, RI and Benjamin E. Swett of Bradford, NH. He was the proud and devoted grandfather of Kalia Blancaflor Swett and Kamden Alan Swett of Cumberland, RI. He is also survived by his sisters Anne L. Murphy (Joseph) of Milton, Barbara J. O’Connor (Kevin) of North Falmouth, MA and Janet L. Bejtlich (Michael) of Rochester, MA. He was the son of the late Alan M. and Dora L. Wiswell Swett of Milton. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Swett was born on January 2, 1951 at Milton Hospital. He was a member of Milton High Class of 1969 and received a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from UNH in 1973. After a long and successful career as a Mechanical Engineer, he retired in January 2021.
David enjoyed playing and listening to music, sailing and being on the water, building model ships, taking long walks with his dog and cycling along the back roads of Vermont. He had a large collection of grandfather and cuckoo clocks. His greatest joy was being Grampy and spending time with his grandchildren.
A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
