David B. Linskey of Milton died on June 6, 2023.
David loved his family, wood crafting, and watching sports. He enjoyed cooking and adored his pets.
He worked at WareRite Distributors as an IT manager for many years and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Son of the late James and Dorothea (Wentworth) Linskey, he was the loving brother of Edward Linskey of Milton, Martha Linskey of Boston, Larry Linskey and his wife Mary of Quincy, George Linskey and his wife Jackie of Athol, Maura Wilder and her husband Bill of Needham, Joan Wortman and her husband Dennis of Cambridge, Christine Etler and her husband Dave of Iowa, and the late Ford Stokes, Thomas Stokes, and the late James Paul Linskey Jr. He also had many nieces, nephews, and beloved pets Bonnie, Clyde, and Brandy.
Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
For directions and online condolences, see www.Keohane.com.
