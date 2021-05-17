David F. Forsyth, of Buzzards Bay, formerly of Milton passed away on May 3, 2021.
Son of the late Frances S. (Armstrong) and Joseph L. Forsyth, brother of the late Carlton B. Forsyth and father of Bonnie Jean Forsyth, Scott Forsyth and Jesse B. Forsyth. He is survived by Rosalyn Forsyth, his children, his sister in-law Genevieve Forsyth of Virginia Beach, cousins, nephews, his niece and his granddaughter Sky Elyse Forsyth-Frechette.
David, known by all as Dave, was born in 1938 in Boston and grew up in Mattapan before moving to Milton. He graduated Milton High School in 1956 and went on to Yankton College in South Dakota for one year before enlisting in the Army. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany from 1957 to 1959 at 7th Army Headquarters and got to travel about Europe while enlisted. After his discharge in 1959, he went back to work at his father's Jenney station in Mattapan Square. He married Rosalyn Buck in 1960. He was a an avid Hot Rodder and had many friends in the Hot Rod and auto racing community. The love for things automotive stayed with him as he would continue to go to car meets and races whenever he could.
As a modest family man, he worked many jobs and most loved his vacations and camping trips that were taken with his family.
Dave joined the Milton Fire Department in 1966 and worked to serve his community for nearly 30 years, retiring in 1995. Along the way he was an active citizen, running for town meeting and working in the community through the Fire Department. He was a modest man who had a great love for the town he served. He would do what he could to help others, often putting others ahead of himself.
As the son of a business owner, he got the idea to run his own business. He began running a bicycle repair business out of the basement of the family home on Blue Hills Parkway, as he had a love for cycling and bikes, and he knew he could hustle repairs to help make ends meet. As the business grew, Dave moved his shop to Granite Avenue in East Milton and ran the business with his sons for the next 38 years on the same corner. People came to know the shop, and he enjoyed helping his customers out and serving their cycling needs. Many folks who grew up in the area got to bring their kids to the shop as several generations got to know him. One of his guiding principles over the years was something his father taught him at the Jenney station, "it doesn't cost a nickel to be nice to people."
Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, are Thursday, May 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment with military honors at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, will be Friday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dave’s memory to The Milton Animal League, 181 Governors Road, Milton, MA 02186.
To send the Forsyth family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.