Debra Neal
Debra (DiBona) Neal, 61, of Pasadena California passed away on March 9, 2019 after a long struggle with early onset dementia.
She was born at Quincy City Hospital on September 21, 1957 to Lawrence and Lillian DiBona of Quincy. She graduated from South Weymouth High School in 1975. She attended the University of Massachusetts at Boston and it was there she met Donald R. Neal Jr. of Brockton. They married in 1984 and had a son, Christopher Lawrence Neal, in 1986.
In 1984 Deb and Don moved to Milton and bought a home there in 1990. She worked 22 years as a unit coordinator at the New England Medical Center. Deb was active in town matters as Glover School PTO Co-President for two years and later as a Town Meeting member. She had a passion for sailing and was a former member of the Boston Sailing Center. She was a gourmet cook and avid music fan. Don’s job took them to Houston, Texas from 2009 to 2012 and then to the Los Angeles, California area.
She was diagnosed with early onset dementia in 2010 and lived from early 2013 until her death at Jasmin Terrace at El Molino.
She is survived by Donald Neal of Pasadena California, Christopher Neal of Norwood Massachusetts, her sister Joanne Cruickshanks of Quincy, and her nieces Kimberly and Heather, also of Quincy. For those who desire more information you can contact Don at donrobneal@gmail.com.
