Derrick A. Snowden of Milton died unexpectedly on March 14 at the age of 49.
He was the beloved son of the late Kenneth Snowden and the late Gloria Snowden (Ward) Snowden.
He is survived by his brother Kyle Snowden, his wife Alissa, and their children, all of Sudbury. Derrick is also survived by his cousins and other extended family members.
At the request of the family, the funeral and burial are private and a public memorial will be announced at a later date.
The Dolan Funeral Home of Dorchester (www,dolanfuneral.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
