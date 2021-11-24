Diane Baltozer, 72, prize winning journalist, died peacefully Nov. 13 at Royal Nursing Home in Braintree.
She began her career at the Patriot Ledger as an intern while attending Suffolk University. She graduated from Suffolk in 1970 with a degree in Journalism and later taught journalism at Suffolk as an adjunct instructor.
Her first job after college was at Houghton Mifflin publishing in Boston. But in 1973 she began work as a general assignment reporter at the Ledger. She worked there in a variety of capacities, including special sections coordinator, until 1998 when she went to work for MetroWest Daily News in Framingham as an editor.
In 2012 she joined the staff of the Milton Times where she worked the last seven years of her career as a copy editor.
She retired at the start of 2019 due to memory issues that troubled her in the last few years. She lived at Compass by the Bay Memory Care in South Boston throughout the pandemic. She had lived many years in Watertown near the Charles River.
Born in Franklin, she was raised in Braintree and graduated from Braintree High School in 1966.
She was a good friend, a creative writer and a brilliant journalist.
She could find an interesting twist to almost any story. She loved writing feature stories and dabbled in fiction in her spare time.
She was the daughter of the late Roy D. Baltozer and the late Ruth (Jenness) Baltozer. She leaves a brother, David Baltozer of Walpole and a sister, St. Suzan Baltozer of New Orleans, LA.
Funeral arrangements were handled by the Hamel Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Quincy.
