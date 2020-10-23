Donald J. Corey, 83, of Boston and Osterville, who was raised in Milton, died peacefully on Oct. 11, 2020.
Donald leaves his wife of 56 years, Marcia (Marty) Bonaccorso Corey. He is also survived by his four children: Donald Corey Jr. of Duxbury, Robin Corey of Mill Valley, California, Christine Elder and her husband James of Newton, and John Corey and his husband Miguel Rosales of Boston; and six grandchildren: Isabella, Natalie, Benjamin, Ava, Lauren, and Samuel.
He also leaves his sister Joan Canzano and his brother John Corey Jr. He was predeceased by Joseph Corey.
Donald was born in Boston on July 6, 1937, to the late John and Mary Corey.
Donald was born in Boston on July 6, 1937, to the late John and Mary Corey. He attended St. Sebastian’s Country Day School and then Bentley College. Upon graduation, he joined Blanchards, the family retail and wholesale liquor business.
As a member of the 102 Tactical Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, Donald was active during the Berlin Wall Crisis and served overseas. Upon his return, he met and married Marcia and together they built a successful and innovative retail liquor business. They shared an office for over 50 years.
Highly respected and considered an industry leader, Donald long served on many boards, committees, and philanthropic organizations. As his father before him, Donald was also on the Advisory Board of the Don Orione Home for the Aged in East Boston. In 2001 he was voted the Knights of Columbus Don Orione Man Of The Year, and was awarded “Donald Corey Day,” a proclamation from the City of Boston, on Oct. 12, 2001.
Donald’s greatest joys involved his family, friends, and boats, especially on Nantucket Sound. In later years, his passion turned to golf. He and Marty enjoyed many days together at the Oyster Harbors Golf Club in Osterville and the Naples Grande Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
Donald always had a smile, enjoyed the company of others, and loved his family. He will be missed by many.
Due to safety regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, funeral services are private.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Donald’s memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O Box 4777, New York, N.Y. 10163-4777.
For online condolences, visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.