Donald P. Collins

Donald “Don” P. Collins, longtime former resident of Milton, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2021 in Fisherville, VA.
Beloved and devoted husband of the late Mary E. (Carney) Collins for 47 years until her passing in 2008, Don was adored by two daughters and five grandchildren, who lovingly called him Baba.
He is survived by his daughters Cathleen and her husband Peter Yetman of Milton and Mary Ellen and her husband Jeffrey Quinn of Charlottesville, VA; grandchildren Marykate Yetman of South Boston, Michael Yetman of Quincy, Delia Yetman of Dorchester, and Nathan and Benjamin Quinn of Charlottesville, VA; and sister Margaret “Peggy” Greene of Dallas, GA. Uncle Donny will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War Era and went on to earn degrees from Boston College and Suffolk Law School. He worked for the Federal Government for over 30 years, before retiring in 2000. A longtime parishioner of St. Agatha’s Church, Don was an elected Milton Town Meeting Member for over 30 years, a former President of the Boston College Evening College Alumni Association, and a former President of AFGE Local 3760.
Don loved America, playing football, listening to and singing ‘oldies’ and Irish music, fishing with his brother-in-law Jack, watching WWII movies, reading the newspaper cover to cover, long Sunday drives exploring New England with his family, spending time on Cape Cod, and eating fried clams. But most of all he loved and cherished his family beyond measure. He was a humble man who loved to laugh and was a friend to everyone he met. Don was known for his faith, kindness, honesty, integrity, perseverance, and determination.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Oct. 14. Visiting hour at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave were Thursday morning prior to the Mass. Burial was at Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at http://alz.org/donate or Catholic Charities of Boston at www.ccab.org/donate.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at The Retreat of Fisherville for the care and compassion they showered on Don.
