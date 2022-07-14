Donna E. Frost passed away on July 8, 2022 after a long battle with ALS.
Donna was born in Boston to Arnold and Ruth (Downey) Frost. After graduating from Northeastern University’s nursing program, Donna went on to work for Mass General Hospital (MGH) and was known as the “best nurse.” She was a patient activist, made a difference in nursing care, and drove change at MGH.
Donna went on to get her master’s degree at the prestigious MGH Nurse Practitioner program and had a continual nursing career for 35 years.
Donna was married to Bill Grew, the love of her life, while living on Cape Cod. She adored spending time with her family and friends, making lifelong friends everywhere she could.
She is survived by her husband Bill; her siblings, Bob Frost and his wife Linda, Stephen Frost, and Ginger Frost Cioffi and her husband Tony Cioffi; her nephew Michael Frost and his fiancé Shannon Wallace; and her nieces, Kelly Frost and Lilly Cioffi; as well as many lifelong friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her dearly.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on July 14 at Saint Pius X Church on Station Avenue in South Yarmouth. Burial will be held at 10:45 a.m. on July 15 at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to the ALS Therapy Development Institute under Dr. Fernando Vieira in Donna’s name at https://www.als.net/donate/.
