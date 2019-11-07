Doris Darveau

Doris (Godin) Darveau of Milton died on Oct. 30, 2019 at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley.
The beloved wife of the late Dr. Eli J. Darveau, she was the loving mother of Dr. Richard T. and his wife Jane (Calvo) of Reading, Susan D. Murphy and her husband Arthur of Milton, Peter J. and his wife Mary (Menna) of Sudbury, Jane M. Clair of Dover and her late husband Mark, and James E. and his wife Linda (Murphy) of Tewksbury.
Sister of the late Evelyn Veneziano and Leona Morin, Doris is also survived by 10 grandchildren, three great grand-grandchildren, a nephew, two nieces, and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Doris was born and raised in Madison, Maine, daughter of the late Ida (LeClair) and Xavier Godin. She was a compassionate nurse who trained at the Sisters’ Hospital in Waterville, Maine. She was also a talented artist who enjoyed painting, crafts, and cooking. Most of all, Doris loved her family, which was the cornerstone of her life. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to have known and loved her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Church on Reedsdale Road. Interment will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Elizabeth Seton Residence on 125 Oakland St. in Wellesley Hills. See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.
