Doris Marr

Doris (Good) Marr, 84, of Milton, formerly of Boston and Green Harbor, passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2021.
Born in Boston and a graduate of Notre Dame Academy and Regis College, Doris was a parishioner of St. Gregory’s Church, a past member and president of Wollaston Women’s Golf Association, and a generous benefactor to assist handicapped children.
Doris was the daughter of the late William and Doris Good of Hingham. She is survived by siblings Virginia Riley of Cohasset, Marion McLaughlin of Chestnut Hill, Elizabeth Wadden of East Longmeadow, Rita Good of Peace Dale, R I., William Good of Cohasset, Christine Whoriskey of Cohasset, and John Good of Green Harbor. Doris is also survived by 26 nieces and nephews and 51 great nieces and nephews.
Per Doris’s wishes, there are no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory’s Church on 2223 Dorchester Ave. in Dorchester on May 8 at 10 a.m. Family and friends are invited. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery in Hingham alongside her parents.
Doris’s family would like to thank the staff of Rose’s Care at Home for their loving care of and attention to Doris for the last two years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory’s Church, 2215 Dorchester Ave., Boston, MA 02124 or The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135.
To leave the Marr and Good families a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
