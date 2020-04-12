Dorothy Baker-Donahue

Dorothy M. (McCabe) Baker-Donahue, who went by Dot or Dotty, passed away at home of natural causes on April 8, 2020, surrounded by family.
Dot was born with her twin sister Florence on I Street in South Boston on Nov. 29, 1934. South Boston was dear to her as she loved the beach a block away and the accessibility of other parts of Boston a short bus ride away.
Dot took advantage of this by going to museums all her life and opting to go to Girls High for high school located in the South End. Here she made many new friends. She especially enjoyed staying over at friends’ apartments and exploring new environments like sleeping up on the roofs of such places.
Dot was many things, but mostly, whether in a classroom or not, she was a teacher and a great listener. She obtained her B.A. degree in early childhood education, specializing in learning disabilities. This was done through Curry College, from which she graduated in 1974.
From there she went on to teach in Weymouth schools before heading back to South Boston to teach in a Head Start program. During this time she obtained a master’s degree in education from Wheelock College.
Dot was independent and adventurous. After raising her four boys on Breck Street on her own, she lived in the North Conway, New Hampshire, area for a while as well as Sandwich on the Cape. These locales were great fun for her many grandchildren and provided priceless memories for all.
Beloved wife of the late John Donahue, she is survived by her four sons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Donna Baker of Milton, David and Julie Baker of Easton, Darrell and Maureen Baker of Hingham, and Douglas and Kim Baker of Milton, as well as a sister, Florence Barry of Milton, and eight grandchildren: Cole, Ryan, Reardon, Clayton, Brittany, Kelsey, Brendan and Molly. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was extremely close with all her family.
Due to the current COVID-19 Health Department guidance, all services will be private and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
