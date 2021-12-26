Dr. Valdemar Welz, born “Waldemar Szapiel” on Nov. 11 1951 passed unexpectedly surrounded by family on Dec. 6, 2021.
Deeply beloved husband of 48 years to the late Elzbieta (Ella) Welz. Devoted father of Veronika (Nika), Maximilian (Max), and Antonina (Tosia) Welz. Loving dog owner of Lyla and Luna. Dear brother to the late Roman Szapiel. Cherished friend, mentor and cousin-in-law to Kamila Kazmierczak, and her husband Marcin. Deeply loved cousin of Lila Lizotte, her husband James and their children Matthew and Emma and Thomas Nowicki, his partner Cindy and his daughter Jillian. The son of the late Janina (Nowicki) and Mieczyslaw Szapiel. Valdemar was born in Gdansk, Poland in 1951 and immigrated from Poland to Boston with his family in 1959. After graduating from Boston Latin School in 1970, he went on to receive his undergraduate degree cum laude from Boston University in 1974 and his D.M.D from Boston University Goldman School of Dentistry in 1978. He opened a solo practice in the Boston Back Bay in 1979 and maintained the practice until his passing.
From 1978 to 1992, he was a clinical instructor, assistant professor and course director of pre-clinical fixed prosthetics and dental anatomy courses at BU Goldman School of Graduate Dentistry. Valdemar was a mentor to many and welcomed anyone and everyone to his office. He was admired and revered in the local and nationwide dental communities. Valdemar travelled around the country learning the latest innovations and techniques in dentistry. He was extremely dedicated and devoted to his work and patients. He spent every day doing what he loved. He built his practice on truth and excellence and he will be deeply missed by colleagues, staff and patients.
Valdemar’s service to his faith, family, and friends was quickly noticed. He was an extremely devout Catholic and a parishioner at St. Agatha’s and St. Elizabeth’s churches in Milton and St. Clement’s, St. Anthony’s and St. Gregory’s churches in Boston. Valdemar attended daily Mass for the past 20 years. His faith was unshakeable and unquestionable. His impact on the communities he touched will forever be in their hearts. He will be sorely missed.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Elizabeth’s church in Milton Dec. 14. Burial followed in Milton Cemetery.
“If you wish, you may donate to the family here:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-the-welz-family
