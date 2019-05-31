With photo
Duncan D. Finigan
Duncan Driscoll Finigan, of Milton, age 59. Duncan Finigan passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 26, 2019, after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.
Duncan was born and raised in Milton, the daughter of local pediatrician Robert Driscoll and his wife Mary Will Driscoll. Duncan was a graduate of Saint Mary’s of the Hills School, Fontbonne Academy and Boston College where she was both a varsity skier and tennis player. She spent many years working in the footwear industry, notably with Reebok and Stride Rite, as well as other companies. In her final years, after being hired as its first employee, she worked for Oofos, a recovery footwear company, which outside of her family, was her greatest passion.
She is survived by her husband Tom and their four sons, Alec, Cavan, Duncan and Will, her brothers Dr. Daniel Driscoll and his wife Elaine of Milton, Terence Driscoll and his wife Peggy of Milton, Mark Driscoll and his wife Tracy of Dedham, and her sisters Dina Nichols and her husband Jay of Shrewsbury, Betsy Goyette and her husband Robert of Milton, Deirdre Michelski and her husband Bob of Milton, along with 17 nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Pius X, 101 Wolcott Road, Milton, Friday May 31 at 10 a.m. Family and friends invited. Visiting hours at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square, Thursday, May 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Duncan’s Pan Mass Challenge fund for the benefit of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 77 4th Avenue, Needham MA 02494, for the account of Duncan Finigan, DF0219 or please visit https://donate.pmc.org/DF0219.
