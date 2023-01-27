Edmund B. “Ned” Beyer of Milton, 76, died on Jan. 22, 2023.
Beloved husband of the late Joan Beyer, he was the devoted father of Charles Beyer of Washingtonville, N.Y. and Andrew Beyer of Pittsburgh, PA and the late James Beyer; son of the late Walter and Audrey Beyer of Milton; and brother of the late Bill Beyer of Scarborough, ME.
Ned leaves behind five grandchildren: Justin Brown, Ryan Brown and Haley Brown of Orlando, FL and Connor Beyer and Kylie Beyer of Washingtonville, N.Y.; his daughter-in-law Tanya M. Beyer; his son-in-law Jeff Bukowski; and numerous extended family and close friends that he adored.
Ned was born on Oct. 24, 1946 in Boston. He grew up in Milton, attending Milton Academy, where both of his parents taught. He earned his undergraduate degree from Bowdoin College and an MBA from Northeastern University.
As a hospital administrator, Ned met Joan at the Deaconess Hospital in 1973 and they were married in 1974. Ned and Joan bought their home in Milton in 1976 and resided in town for the last 47 years.
Ned had a lifelong passion for sports. He played basketball and baseball in school and in various leagues and competitive levels. His passion for sports led to officiating football, basketball, and baseball from Little League up through the college level for the last 50 plus years.
Another passion of his was coaching youth sports at all levels, from Little League to high school, touching many lives and leaving behind many memories. One of his proudest moments came in July 2018 when he was inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame.
Ned left Bowdoin College and joined the U. S. Army, completing boot camp and intelligence training. He left for Okinawa, where he served his country as an intelligence officer. He was issued a National Defense Service Medal and honorably discharged after complicated medical issues in September 1971.
Ned leaves behind his family, friends, coworkers, and many volunteers from the dozens of organizations that he dedicated his time to over the last 50 years.
A celebration of Ned’s life will be held Jan. 28 at 10 a.m, in Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square, to be followed by burial in Milton Cemetery. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be Jan. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to DAV Chapter 3 Boston, P.O. Box 690086, Quincy, MA 02269-0086.
To send Ned’s family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
