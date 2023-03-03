Edward Howard Hazel, a lifelong resident of Milton, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2023 at the age of 89 after a brief period of failing health.
Edward’s parents, Evern and Thelma Hazel, immigrated to the United States from Nova Scotia in the 1920s. Edward was the second of their four children. He was born on June 25, 1933, raised in Milton, and graduated from Milton High School in 1951,
Edward is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Muriel M. (Roel) Hazel, originally of Camden, New Jersey. Edward was the loving brother of and is survived by Joyce (Hazel) Clark of Berkley, who is married to Russell Clark.
Edward was predeceased by his older brother Evern Hazel (husband of Ruth M. Hazel, formerly of Milton and now living in Canton) and his younger brother, Paul Hazel.
Edward was a loyal and devoted husband to Muriel and a steadfast father to his son David. David was raised in Milton, graduated from Milton High School, and now lives in Hudson with his wife Vera Hazel, who is originally from Brazil.
Edward is survived by David and Vera’s daughter Cecilia Martins, Cecilia’s husband Fred Martins, and their children (Brendan and Isaac). Edward is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
Following his graduation from Milton High School, Edward was drafted into the United States Army in 1953 during the Korean War. Edward served honorably in Asia, was promoted to corporal, and returned safely home to Milton in 1955.
Edward had a tremendous work ethic and served as a role model by stressing the importance of making the most of one’s abilities and providing for loved ones. After returning from military service, Edward joined his father and worked for Cushman’s Bakery Company for a number of years.
Thereafter, at his father’s urging, Edward secured employment with the Town of Milton. During his more than 30-plus year career in public service, Edward worked for both the Water Department and then the Fire Department, specializing in maintaining Milton’s fire alarms, traffic signals, and related town-wide communications.
While working for Milton, Edward also obtained part-time employment at automotive service stations in Randolph and Canton. He continued that work on a full time basis for a number of years following his retirement from the Fire Department.
Edward had no love for cold weather but always met the challenge of working outside in all conditions for many years in order to provide for Muriel and David.
After Edward and Muriel were married in 1969, they built a home in Milton and remained in Milton until late 2022.
Muriel and Edward have been actively involved with the 1st Baptist Church of Wollaston for 55-plus years. Edward served as an usher at the church for both regular Sunday services as well as weddings, funerals, and other special events. Edward and Muriel also enjoyed visiting with family in Nova Scotia, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on March 11 at the 1st Baptist Church of Wollaston. A burial service will be held at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree on March 13 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to 1st Baptist Church of Wollaston.
