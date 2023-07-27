Eileen Ruth (Hackett) Tangney

Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Cloudy this morning, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.