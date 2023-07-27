Eileen Ruth (Hackett) Tangney of Milton died on July 23, 2023.
Beloved wife of John F. Tangney, she was the loving mother of Nicholas Tangney and his wife Kathleen White of Milton, Peter Tangney and his wife Robbyn of Charlotte, N.C., and Matthew Tangney and his wife Elizabeth (Libby) of Wenham; grandmother of Elizabeth, Meredith, and Nathaniel; and sister of Joan Cody of Wellesley and the late Nancy Yendriga and Thomas Hackett. In addition, Eileen leaves many members of the extended Tangney and Hackett families.
Eileen passed away suddenly and peacefully at 81 years of age surrounded by her family.
Born and raised in Quincy, Eileen graduated from Archbishop Williams High School and Aquinas College and was a long-term member of the Quincy Rotary.
Eileen raised her family with her husband John in Milton and the recent joy in her life was watching her grandchildren grow and try new things. She attended many concerts, games, and events as they have blossomed into teenagers and young adults.
Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home on 460 Granite Ave. in East Milton Square will be on July 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Visitation Parish, Saint Elizabeth Church, on 350 Reedsdale Road in Milton on July 29 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Milton Cemetery.
To send the Tangney family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
