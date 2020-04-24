Elaine Barry

Elaine (Sullivan) Barry passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020, with her family on the phone telling her how much she was loved.
Elaine grew up and lived her entire life in Dorchester, spending her time as an active member of Saint Gregory’s Parish (where she was a lector and a bingo volunteer) and as a teacher for over 20 years at St. Gregory's elementary school.
She grew up attending Saint Gregory’s through high school, making lifelong friends who are too numerous to name individually. She went on to graduate from Boston Teachers College and started her career teaching kindergarten in Quincy before taking time off to raise her two sons and take care of her mother, Kathryn Sullivan.
Elaine enjoyed visits to Lake Boon, Maine, Cape Cod, and Scituate, enjoying her time with family and friends. When at home, she enjoyed many social gatherings with her lifelong friends and attending various family events.
She was a devoted wife who spent the last six years as a caregiver to her husband. Her two granddaughters, Kathryn and Abigail, were the love of her life.
Elaine always lit up the room with her enthusiasm and love of life. She was well loved by all who knew her and will be very much missed.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joseph; her two sons, Joseph (Suzanne) and Richard; her granddaughters, Kathryn and Abigail; her first cousin, Kathy Donnellan (and family); and her sister-in-law Marjorie Foster (and family).
A Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Elaine’s family would like to express thanks and appreciation to the devoted doctors and nurses who took such good care of her at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Gregory’s Parish, 2215 Dorchester Ave., Boston, MA 02124. For online condolences, see www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.