Eleanor H. McKinnon

Eleanor H. (Hannigan) McKinnon, 96, of Milton passed away peacefully on July 24, 2023.
Wife of the late Alan L. McKinnon, she was the daughter of the late John M. Hannigan and Alice G. (Garvin); mother of Alan L. McKinnon, Jr. and his wife Kathryn of Marblehead, Brian J. McKinnon, M.D. of Hitchcock, TX, and Ian M. McKinnon and his wife Lise of Little Compton, RI; and sister of the late John R. Hannigan and Virginia C. Hannigan. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Aug. 10 at Our Lady of Visitation Parish, St. Mary of the Hills Church, 29 St. Mary’s Road, Milton. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Calling hours will be at the Dolan Funeral Home on 460 Granite Ave. (East Milton Square) on Aug. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emmanuel College, 400 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115 (www.emmanuel.edu). For online condolences and additional information, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
