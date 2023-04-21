Eleanor M. Fusoni, a resident of Milton for 85 years, passed away on April 11, 2023 at the age of 86. She combined an independent spirit with a deep love of family and home. She was kind, generous, and open-hearted.
Eleanor was the third child of Joseph A. and Anna M. (Cronin) Fusoni. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann Fusoni Palmer, brother Rev. Joseph Fusoni, and grandnephew David Palmer.
She is survived by: her sister Mary Fusoni and spouse Stanley Pollack of Arlington; nephew Matt Palmer and spouse Lisa Barr of Quincy; siblings Andrea Jasmin (spouse Peter Jasmin) of Woburn, Jana Pollack (spouse Dan Clionsky) of Roslindale, and Michael-Giuliana Palmer (partner Nick Roberts) of Dorchester; and grandnephews Lou Clionsky and Derek Jasmin.
Eleanor is also remembered by many friends from St. Agatha parish and the St. Agatha choir, from her work at IMass, Inc., and from her numerous volunteer involvements. She spent countless hours over many years working to uplift her chosen profession through the Professional Secretaries International (now the International Association of Administrative Professionals).
Eleanor held leadership roles in the South Shore chapter and served in the 1990s on the hard-working building committee, which raised funds to build what is now the IAAP headquarters in Kansas City.
Passionate about U.S. history, Eleanor was on the board of the Milton Historical Society, volunteered at the Massachusetts Archives, and filled her home with books about historical characters and events.
She also forged a deep connection with the Sisters of Charity of Halifax and volunteered her administrative skills to help with fundraising for Elizabeth Seton Academy when it existed in Dorchester.
Pre-pandemic, Eleanor hosted monthly meetings of the lay Associates of the Sisters of Charity in her home, and she was grateful for the love and support of this extraordinary group of women.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church in Milton on April 22 at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours will be at Dolan Funeral Home on 460 Granite Ave. in East Milton Square on April 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in Milton Cemetery.
Donations in Eleanor’s name may be sent to the Sisters of Charity of Halifax, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley, MA 02461 or to the Center for Teen Empowerment, 384 Warren St., Boston, MA 02119.
To send a condolence message to Eleanor’s family, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
