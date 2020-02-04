Eleanore K. DeMaio

Eleanore Kennedy DeMaio, formerly of East Milton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Jan. 24, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
The daughter of Margaret O’Brien and Maurice Joseph Kennedy, Eleanore graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford, Connecticut, and obtained her Obstetrics and Nursing degree at Saint Agnes Home Training School. While raising her children, she was a respected breeder of AKC Champion-sired Shih-tzus. Eleanore retired after serving for 15 years as a State Auditor for The Commonwealth of Massachusetts in Boston. Eleanore is preceded in death by her husband, LCDR Robert M. DeMaio, daughter Ellen, son Andrew, and grandson John Andrew Van Bergen. Left to cherish her memory are her six children, daughters Jamie Van Bergen (Peter Van Bergen), Nancy Whitehurst (Craig Whitehurst), Robin Germano (Dr. Gene Germano); sons Mark DeMaio (Cindy), Neil Kennedy DeMaio (Jennifer), and Jonathan DeMaio (Dawn); grandchildren Elizabeth and Luke Van Bergen, Lucy Whitehurst, Elaina and Katherine DeMaio, and Eleanore Armstrong DeMaio; as well as numerous family and friends in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia Beach, and her “adopted” hometown of East Milton.
A celebration of Eleanore’s life was held on Jan. 29 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sentara Hospice House, 3760 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23452, or the charity of one’s choice.
Family and friends will gather for special memorial celebration in East Milton at a date to be determined. Eleanore will be laid to rest with her daughter, Ellen, at a private ceremony in the Kennedy family plot, Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, Connecticut.
