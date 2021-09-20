Elizabeth A. Atkins

Elizabeth Ann (Jacobs) Atkins, 96, of Fairhaven, formerly of Milton, passed away on Aug. 19, 2021 in her residence with her family at her side. She was the wife of the late James Baker Atkins.
Elizabeth was born on June 12, 1925, daughter of the late Julia Wells (Hendon) and Dutton Palmer Jacobs, in Youngstown, Ohio. She is survived by daughters Julia Atkins-Hastie and her husband Stephen of Philadelphia, Mary Hendon Atkins of Cambridge, and Amy Palmer Atkins and husband Mark Delisle of Fairhaven; and grandchildren Eliza Hastie, Eli and Abby Motycka, and Lucian Delisle. She was the sister of the late Charles Dutton Jacobs.
Elizabeth was a graduate of the College of Wooster and Andover Newton Theological School. In Milton, she was a volunteer in human rights activities, church education, mental health issues, and the League of Women Voters and served on the Council on Aging and the Fair Housing Committee and as the state appointed board member of the Milton Housing Authority.
Donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to the Coalition For Social Justice, 558 Pleasant St., Suite 309, New Bedford, MA 02745.
Arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Fairlawn, 180 Washington St., Fairhaven, MA 02719. To leave a note of condolence, visit www.waring-sullivan.com.
