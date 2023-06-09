Elizabeth A. Casey

Elizabeth A. (MacVarish) Casey, 92, best known as Betty, passed away after a brief illness on June 4, 2023.
Betty was born in Boston and raised in Milton by her late parents Bridget and John MacVarish. Betty married Philip Casey in September 1952 and raised their five children: Susan, Jeff, Kathy, Cindy, and Liz.
Betty worked as an executive assistant for the Department of Transportation in Cambridge for many years and upon her retirement worked at AEW Capital Management in Boston.
Betty was an avid reader and made many trips to Milton Public Library, where they knew her by name.
Betty is survived by her daughter Susan Vittorini and her two children, Christopher and Kaitlyn of Pembroke; son Paul Jeffrey Casey of Pembroke and his three children, Liam, Devin, and Keagan; daughter Kathleen Casey and partner Elliot Lane of CT and her three children Kristin and son-in-law Ronald Dunbar of R.I, John, and James DiMarco of MA; daughter Cindy Casey and her daughter Victoria and son-in-law Greg Durant of Scituate; and daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law John Prudente and their three children Collin, Dylan and Ryan of Duxbury.
Betty is also survived by three great grandchildren Noah and Holden Dunbar and Amelia Durant.
Private services will be held for family on June 8, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 (nvna.org).
To leave the Casey family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
