Ella Welz, who was born Elzbieta Genowefa Kazmierczak on April 11, 1952, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15, 2021.
Beloved wife of 48 years to Dr. Valdemar Welz, she was the devoted mother of Veronika (Nika), Maximilian (Max), and Antonina (Tosia) Welz; loving dog owner of Lyla and Luna; cherished sister of Walter (Wladziu) Kazmierczak and his wife Stephanie; dearest cioca (aunt) to Luke and Lara Kazmierczak; deeply loved cousin of Kamila Kazmierczak, her husband Marcin, and the late Lila (Dasko) Pronczuk, her husband Andrzej and their children Danuta, Monika, and Michal; and the daughter of the deceased Marian and Helena (Tuga) Kazmierczak.
A lifelong Bostonian, Ella graduated as valedictorian at Girls Latin School in 1970 and received her undergraduate degree cum laude from Harvard-Radcliffe in 1974, her Juris Doctorate (J.D.) from Northeastern University Law School in 1977, and her LLM in taxation from Boston University Law School.
Ella retired as assistant vice president and senior counsel from John Hancock Financial Services after 26 years. She pursued many business opportunities following her retirement. Her professional career spanned more than 50 years.
Ella’s service to her faith, family, friends, and community was profound. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Boston and St. Agatha’s and St. Elizabeth’s churches in Milton. Her devotion to her family was unparalleled and she cared lovingly for her husband and children.
Ella and her husband Valdemar adopted their three children from Russia and they became the center of her world. Being a mother was important to Ella and she enthusiastically dedicated herself to them.
Ella began Polish folk dancing as a preteen and became a dancer with the dance troupe Krakowiak USA, performing nationally and internationally. In 1969, Ella met her husband Valdemar while performing in Poland.
Ella always remembered her Polish roots and throughout her life remained active in local and international Polish communities. Ella was involved in cultural and political issues of Poland: throughout the 1980s she was a supporter of the Polish Solidarity movement, and in 1981 she established and was president of the Polish Relief Fund, whose mission was to provide vital support to the citizens of Poland in the fight for freedom and democracy.
In 1998, Ella helped form the Polish Relief Fund’s successor: the Polish Cultural Foundation (PCF), and served as the PCF’s initial president and then as a PCF board member until her passing. As a result of her contributions to Poland, she received the award of “Amicus Poloniae” from Poland’s ambassador to the United States.
Ella was also an active Milton community member, having served as a Milton Town Meeting member for several years. She campaigned for many issues including town conservation and preservation concerns.
Always ready to help and serve those in need, Ella will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and communities.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Częstochowa in Boston, followed by burial in Milton Cemetery.
