Ellen F. McMann

Ellen F. (Carey) McMann, of Milton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday June 16, 2021 after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Xavier McMann, in 1994. She is survived by her four children, Cheryl Burke and her husband, Kevin, of Milton, Tommy and his wife, Jackie, of Holbrook, Brenda Murphy and her husband, Chris, of Dorchester, and Scott McMann and Alisha Webb of Whitman. Known as “Gran” to her twelve grandchildren: Heather and Lisa Hansen, Sean and Alison Burke, Courtney Burke, Thomas McMann, Patrick McMann, Kristen Burke, Bryan Murphy, Connor Murphy, Dylan Murphy, Olivia McMann, and to one great grandchild, Delaney Burke.
She loved seeing them at the frequent family gatherings. She was a good friend to her many cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ellen was the sister of the late Charles Carey of Milton and the daughter of the late Marguerite (Sullivan) and the late Charles Carey of South Boston.
Ellen’s calling was to care for others. For 35 years, she was a daycare provider at her home in Milton. During that time, she cared for over sixty children and gave (sometimes unwanted) parenting advice to the parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Mary of the Hills Church, 29 St. Mary’s Rd, Milton, Saturday, June 19. Relatives and friends were invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, was June 18. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Milton Food Pantry, 158 Blue Hills Parkway, Milton MA 02186.
To send the McMann family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.