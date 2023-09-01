Ellen M. Courtney (Chancholo) of Milton, a loving and kind soul, passed away suddenly on Aug. 21, 2023 in Barnstead, NH.
Born on Nov. 13, 1941, in Boston, she was the beloved wife of Francis Courtney Jr., to whom she was married for 58 years.
Ellen was the cherished daughter of the late James and Helen (Watson) Chancholo. She was a proud graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, Class of 1959. Following her education, Ellen worked diligently for over a decade as a clerk at Murphy Insurance in Braintree. However, her most cherished job was caring for her family, a role she embraced with unwavering love and dedication.
Ellen was the devoted mother of Francis Courtney III and his wife Krista of Dorchester, Jean Mazzotta and her husband Joseph of Milton, and Nancy Southwick and her husband David of Quincy. She was the adoring Nanny of Ryan Mazzotta and Hannah Southwick.
Ellen was the dear sister of Mary Hendry and her late husband Donald of Milton and James Chancholo of Roslindale. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Ann Blake and her husband Ray of Weymouth and her brother-in-law Ralph Linehan (and his late wife Ruthie of Weymouth.) She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her deeply.
Ellen was a woman of many interests and passions. She was an avid golfer and a longtime member at Kingswood Golf Course in New Hampshire. She served as the president of the Catholic Daughters Bowling League in Milton for over 40 years, demonstrating her commitment to her community and her love of sport. She was a proud member of the Milton Women's Club and found great joy in gardening. She cherished spending time on Half Moon Lake in Barnstead, NH., a place that held many fond memories for her. She was also a faithful parishioner of St. Elizabeth’s Church for many years.
Above all else, Ellen loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was their biggest fan, always present at their sporting and drama events, camera in hand, capturing treasured moments. Her love for her family was evident in every photo and video she took, each one a testament to the joy they brought her.
Ellen's kindness was a beacon for those around her. She had a unique ability to make everyone feel loved and valued, her warmth and generosity of spirit leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her. Her loss will be deeply felt by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.
In every aspect of her life, Ellen embodied love and kindness. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, a cherished sister, and a loyal friend. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Her love, laughter, and kindness will forever be a part of the lives she touched. Her legacy of love, kindness, and dedication will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Elizabeth’s Church with.burial following at Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ellen's name to the Milton Foundation for Education, Sam's Fund, P.O. Box 223, Milton, MA 02186 https://www.miltonfoundationforeducation.org/ or Annie's Kindness Blankets, https://www.facebook.com/annieskindnessblankets/.
